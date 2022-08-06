Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for about 1.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 129,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $62.79 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

