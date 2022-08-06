Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Olympic Steel Trading Up 0.7 %

ZEUS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. 77,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Olympic Steel

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $84,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $84,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,001. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.