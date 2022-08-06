Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Olympic Steel Trading Up 0.7 %
ZEUS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. 77,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $43.18.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
