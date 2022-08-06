Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 229,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,871,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

