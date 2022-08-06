Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $109.12. 536,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,801. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $103.62 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 321,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.80.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.