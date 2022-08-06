Only1 Market Cap Reaches $3.36 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Only1 has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Only1 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,192.62 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063056 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,840,531 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Only1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.