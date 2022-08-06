Onooks Market Cap Tops $3.04 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Onooks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Onooks has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $76,198.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 134.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00669610 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016385 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Onooks
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev.
Onooks Coin Trading
