OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OPKO Health Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other OPKO Health news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at $49,445,209.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,729,600 shares of company stock worth $4,674,584 in the last three months. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after buying an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,006,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 2,003,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

