O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee Sells 1,649 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $709.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 381.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.