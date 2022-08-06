Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading Down 1.9%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.05. 11,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 190,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Oriental Culture Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oriental Culture stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Oriental Culture as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

