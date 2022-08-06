Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Up 7.8%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.19. 3,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 114,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $834.89 million, a PE ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 111.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orla Mining

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.