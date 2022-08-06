Otter Creek Advisors LLC Buys 29,482 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital makes up 1.6% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,511,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,402,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,073,166.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 606,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,839,063. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OWL. JMP Securities started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 3,320,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,149. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

