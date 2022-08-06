Otter Creek Advisors LLC Grows Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 226.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. RH comprises about 0.6% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 18.5% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in RH by 37.7% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in RH by 29.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in RH by 3.9% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

RH stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,693. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,813 shares of company stock valued at $12,550,363. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.