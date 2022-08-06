Otter Creek Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital makes up approximately 1.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,048 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,761 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 29.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,878,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,787,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after purchasing an additional 401,060 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,509. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

