Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III Purchases 1,000 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Overstock.com Trading Up 1.9 %

Overstock.com stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 3.69.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

