Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 2.2 %

OXLC opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $8.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.