Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Shares Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30. 160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 357.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,451 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

