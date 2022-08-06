Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 86 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Shares of TXN stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

