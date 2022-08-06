Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires Shares of 475,593 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 475,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.50% of Corsair Gaming as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Corsair Gaming
In related news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,574.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Corsair Gaming Price Performance
NASDAQ CRSR opened at $16.34 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $283.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Corsair Gaming
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.