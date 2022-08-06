Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Vistra were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $11,272,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Vistra by 1,218.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 63,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58,294 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Vistra by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Vistra by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $778,000.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Activity

Vistra Price Performance

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and have sold 2,133,255 shares worth $53,458,282. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $24.60 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.65%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

