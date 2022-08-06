Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.59% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $998.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

