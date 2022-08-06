Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Invests $250,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.7% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 51.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

