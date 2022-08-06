Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 14,884 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,884 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after buying an additional 466,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after buying an additional 811,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,026,000 after buying an additional 239,140 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

