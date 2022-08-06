Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 7,422 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.68% of AMERISAFE worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 98.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $110,001.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,840 shares in the company, valued at $668,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $110,001.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,840 shares in the company, valued at $668,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $179,230.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,772 shares of company stock worth $1,051,218. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.27. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

