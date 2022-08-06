Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes $375,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,490. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Trading Down 0.4 %

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $395.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

