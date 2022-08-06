Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Performance

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $158.81. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 515.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.