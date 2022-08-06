Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $415.59 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

