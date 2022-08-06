Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.11 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.11 ($0.06), with a volume of 324150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.06).

Panther Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 million and a P/E ratio of -25.35.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

