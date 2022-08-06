Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

PZZA stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,384,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,597,000 after buying an additional 157,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 760,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

