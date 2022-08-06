Parachute (PAR) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Parachute (PAR) traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $373,621.69 and approximately $56,766.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

