Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of Paramount Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.54.

Paramount Global Stock Down 4.1 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

