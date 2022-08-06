Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of Paramount Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.54.
Paramount Global Stock Down 4.1 %
Paramount Global stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $42.17.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.