Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15, reports. The business had revenue of C$536.20 million during the quarter.
Paramount Resources Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of TSE POU opened at C$27.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.97 and a 12-month high of C$40.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.21.
Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.80.
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
