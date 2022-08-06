Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15, reports. The business had revenue of C$536.20 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$27.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.97 and a 12-month high of C$40.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.21.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.00 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,047,724. In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 15,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,047,724. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,165.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.80.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

