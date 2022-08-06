Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.10-$18.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.82. The stock had a trading volume of 618,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,742. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $327.23.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

