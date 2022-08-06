Parkland (TSE:PKI) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$45.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.50.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$33.65 on Friday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$31.18 and a 52-week high of C$40.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.2558258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,860 shares in the company, valued at C$8,494,193.40. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total value of C$505,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$851,514.75. Also, Director James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,494,193.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,646 shares of company stock worth $1,738,445.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.