Parkland (TSE:PKI) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$45.00.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.50.
Parkland Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$33.65 on Friday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$31.18 and a 52-week high of C$40.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Insider Transactions at Parkland
In related news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,860 shares in the company, valued at C$8,494,193.40. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total value of C$505,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$851,514.75. Also, Director James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,494,193.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,646 shares of company stock worth $1,738,445.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
