Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Passage Bio stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Passage Bio has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $13.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

Passage Bio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 184,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

