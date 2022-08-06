Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $944.93 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $944.93 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

