Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $944.93 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $944.93 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00064520 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016928 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- My Master War (MAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000160 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
