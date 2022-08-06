Payfare (TSE:PAY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.04 and last traded at C$5.04. 51,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 75,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Payfare from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Payfare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 target price on Payfare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Payfare Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$235.82 million and a P/E ratio of -14.36.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

