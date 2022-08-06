Peanut Market Cap Tops $144,107.26 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Peanut coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $144,107.26 and approximately $166,548.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003627 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067731 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

