Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given New GBX 780 Price Target at UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 775 ($9.50) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $832.50.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.8062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 72.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

