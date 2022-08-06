Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $10,434.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Tiger shares (Tiger) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00108512 BTC.
- TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Peercoin Profile
Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,687,939 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Peercoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
