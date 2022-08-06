Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $142.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.58%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

