Pembina Pipeline Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.
PPL stock traded down C$1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$45.80. 2,837,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.59. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$37.02 and a one year high of C$53.58. The company has a market cap of C$25.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 235 shares of company stock worth $10,475 and sold 52,006 shares worth $2,679,518.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
