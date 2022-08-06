PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PNNT opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.60. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

PNNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

