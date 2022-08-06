Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.0543

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $16.95 million and approximately $14,551.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 312,055,520 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.