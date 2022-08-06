Peony (PNY) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Peony has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $13,704.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00038667 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 311,506,921 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

