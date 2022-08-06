Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

FDX stock opened at $234.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,768 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

