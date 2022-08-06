Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after acquiring an additional 283,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192,121 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $121.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.55.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

