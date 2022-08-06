Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.96.

Twilio Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.29. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $382.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.