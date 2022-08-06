Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after buying an additional 4,728,994 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

