Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Matterport by 15,743.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,985 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 519.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Matterport by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

