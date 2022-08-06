Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,124 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.